‘My life flipped upside down;’ Fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by Piqua fire

PIQUA — A community is coming together Friday night to support four local businesses after a devastating fire.

“I don’t feel like this is reality,” Megan Booher, owner of MB Aesthetics, said.

As crews gut out the burnt remains after a fire on East High Street in Piqua, other business owners want to lend a helping hand.

“So they can start back up because I know Meghan wants to start but she lost everything,” Jennifer Deaton, owner of Top Shots by Jen said.

“My life flipped upside down in that moment. This week has been an emotional rollercoaster, it’s been very hard,” Booher said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m feeling better but then the next I hit rock bottom again.”

Deaton and other businesses planned a fundraiser at a lounge just a block from where the fire broke out.

Fundraiser organizers hope to add more money so all businesses recover.

Businesses from the Miami Valley to Kentucky will provide the activities and donate proceeds to the rebuilding fund.

