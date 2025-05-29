‘My kids;’ Students celebrate school bus driver on his final route before retirement

SPRINGBORO — Current and former students celebrated ‘beloved’ school bus driver Charlie Prewitt as he finished his final route before retirement.

Prewitt was a bus driver for Springboro Schools for many years.

His last ride was ‘anything but ordinary,’ according to a social media post by Springboro Schools.

Students and neighbors lined the streets of his route with handmade signs, standing at the ends of their driveways.

Former students who had graduated from Springboro High School had even returned home just to be there for his farewell, according to the post.

“It was clear that Charlie hadn’t just driven a bus—he had built lasting relationships," a spokesperson for Springboro Schools said.

During his final drive, parents and children of all ages waved, cheered, and called out his name as a thank you for getting them to school safely for so many years.

One student who was riding the bus as Prewitt drove exclaimed, “Look, everyone is here [for you] today,” according to the post.

“His presence is more than a daily routine—it is part of the fabric of the community. Today’s send-off wasn’t just a goodbye. It was a thank you for the care, kindness, and steady presence Charlie brought to Springboro families," the spokesperson said.

Prewitt was asked what he’d miss most in his retirement.

He simply said, “My kids.”

