‘My heart was ripped;’ 2 learn punishment for man found shot inside crashed car

DAYTON — A man and a woman learned their punishment for killing a 43-year-old man in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court and will break down the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said D’Anthanie Jackson, 24, and Brianna Hastings, 25, worked together to lure Steven Dews Jr. to his death.

Police and prosecutors said they followed phone calls and texts that brought Dews to a gas station and then to Kammer Avenue off James H. McGee Boulevard, where he was attacked and killed.

On Wednesday, his family saw the people responsible.

Steven Dews Sr. described the nightmare of Nov. 30, 2024, when police officers knocked on his door.

They’d come from the scene, where they found his son’s vehicle crashed into an RTA pole.

Witnesses told police they’d heard gunshots, then noticed the vehicle.

“This is my hope that all these senseless killings will stop. Cease fire! Cease fire! That is my desire,” Dews Sr. said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]