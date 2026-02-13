Murder victim honored with balloon launch in Dayton

DAYTON — Loved ones gathered in Dayton on Friday evening to honor a man who was murdered earlier this week.

Jordan Robinson was killed when he was shot on Ingram Street in Dayton on Tuesday.

Everyone who loved Robinson is hurting and they gathered tonight for a balloon launch.

The theme is the colors of the New England Patriots as he was a big fan of the team.

Authorities said around 8 p.m. Tuesday officers found Robinson in a parked car with a gunshot wound. Officers then found a 17-year-old in a nearby home with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson died at a local hospital. Investigators said they have not named a suspect in the shooting, but his loved ones want justice.

Lisa Mitchell, Robinson’s aunt, said, “his mom is trying to hold up. His sister is not taking it well because they all grew up together. We’re family and we stick together. And his mom is doing the best she can, but she hurts.

Robinson’s mother told News Center 7 that she heard the gunshots that killed her son.

