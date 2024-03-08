Murder charges approved for man accused of killing local 15-year-old in ‘rolling shootout’

HARRISON TWP. — The man previously named a person of interest in the death of a local teenage girl is now facing murder charges.

Tommy Moreland, 29, was charged with murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and tampering with evidence in Vandalia Municipal Court last Friday.

Tommy Moreland Tommy Moreland mugshot (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. ‘rolling shootout’

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Heaven Washington.

On Nov. 17, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive. As News Center 7 previously reported, Washington, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, was shot and killed.

Deputies previously said that they did not believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting, “but a tragic casualty of ongoing street violence.”

Detectives were able to determine the other vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a maroon Toyota RAV4.

The same day as the shooting, the SUV was spotted by detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles at the Englewood Meijer. As detectives were watching the SUV, it began to drive off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensured and the SUV continued to go around 70 mph, running red lights and nearly hitting other cars on the road.

>> RELATED: Person of interest in death of local teen led detectives on 100 mph chase, court records say

The SUV later got onto Interstate 70 and continued driving recklessly, going approximately 109 mph. Eventually, the SUV got off the interstate and was later found abandoned in a field in Farmersville.

Surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed Moreland getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV before and driving the chase began.

Moreland was previously indicted for failure to comply with the order of a peace officer in relation to the chase.

A warrant for Moreland’s arrest was issued and he was arrested without incident on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

The new charges will now be presented to a grand jury for formal charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group