Multiple vehicles broken into overnight in local neighborhood

BEAVERCREEK — Multiple vehicles were broken into in a local neighborhood overnight.
Multiple unlocked vehicles between East Patterson and Shakertown roads were broken into early Monday, according to Beavercreek police.
Police posted a video of someone attempting to open the door of a vehicle.
They asked anyone who could identify the people in the video or have surveillance video from overnight to contact the police at 937-426-1225.
