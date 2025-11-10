Dayton breaks snowfall total

DAYTON — Record snow fell in Dayton on Monday.

A snowfall of 3.6 inches was set in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service.

This beats the record of .2 inches set today in 1960.

Snowfall totals from around the Miami Valley can be found here.

