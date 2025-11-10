Local

Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

By WHIO Staff
Snow in Troy (Contributed by Jacob Ferguson)
MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley saw its first snow of the season on Monday.

Here are the snowfall totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

  • Miamisburg - 2.5″
  • Bellbrook - 3.1″
  • Phillipsburg - 4.0″
  • Brookville - 4.0″
  • Vandalia - 4.0″

GREENE COUNTY:

  • Spring Valley - 4.0″
  • Beavercreek - 3.7″
  • Port William - 3.0″

CLARK COUNTY:

  • Enon - 2.3″

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • Piqua - 3.6″
  • West Milton - 4.0″

DARKE COUNTY:

  • Bradford - 2.1″
  • Greenville - 3.0″

CLINTON COUNTY:

  • Blanchester - 5″
  • Wilmington - 4.5″

BUTLER COUNTY:

  • Ross - 1.5″

WARREN COUNTY:

  • Waynesville - 4.0″
  • Mason - 1.3″

SHELBY COUNTY:

  • Russia - 3.0″
  • Fort Loramie - 2.0″
  • Lockington - 2.4″

LOGAN COUNTY:

  • Lakeview - 3.1″
  • Huntsville - 3.1″
  • Rushsylvania - 4.3″

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

  • Saint Paris - 1.3″

