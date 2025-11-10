Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley saw its first snow of the season on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Amazon semi found at fault in I-75 crash that killed 34-year-old man
- PHOTOS: First snowfall of the season hits the Miami Valley
- 3-year-old child dies after being found in pond
Here are the snowfall totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY:
- Miamisburg - 2.5″
- Bellbrook - 3.1″
- Phillipsburg - 4.0″
- Brookville - 4.0″
- Vandalia - 4.0″
GREENE COUNTY:
- Spring Valley - 4.0″
- Beavercreek - 3.7″
- Port William - 3.0″
CLARK COUNTY:
- Enon - 2.3″
MIAMI COUNTY:
- Piqua - 3.6″
- West Milton - 4.0″
DARKE COUNTY:
- Bradford - 2.1″
- Greenville - 3.0″
CLINTON COUNTY:
- Blanchester - 5″
- Wilmington - 4.5″
BUTLER COUNTY:
- Ross - 1.5″
WARREN COUNTY:
- Waynesville - 4.0″
- Mason - 1.3″
SHELBY COUNTY:
- Russia - 3.0″
- Fort Loramie - 2.0″
- Lockington - 2.4″
LOGAN COUNTY:
- Lakeview - 3.1″
- Huntsville - 3.1″
- Rushsylvania - 4.3″
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:
- Saint Paris - 1.3″
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group