Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley saw its first snow of the season on Monday.

Here are the snowfall totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

Miamisburg - 2.5″

Bellbrook - 3.1″

Phillipsburg - 4.0″

Brookville - 4.0″

Vandalia - 4.0″

GREENE COUNTY:

Spring Valley - 4.0″

Beavercreek - 3.7″

Port William - 3.0″

CLARK COUNTY:

Enon - 2.3″

MIAMI COUNTY:

Piqua - 3.6″

West Milton - 4.0″

DARKE COUNTY:

Bradford - 2.1″

Greenville - 3.0″

CLINTON COUNTY:

Blanchester - 5″

Wilmington - 4.5″

BUTLER COUNTY:

Ross - 1.5″

WARREN COUNTY:

Waynesville - 4.0″

Mason - 1.3″

SHELBY COUNTY:

Russia - 3.0″

Fort Loramie - 2.0″

Lockington - 2.4″

LOGAN COUNTY:

Lakeview - 3.1″

Huntsville - 3.1″

Rushsylvania - 4.3″

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

Saint Paris - 1.3″

