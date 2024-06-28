Multiple sobriety checkpoints to take place throughout Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — There will be multiple sobriety checkpoints throughout the Miami Valley Friday night.

The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will conduct two separate OVI checkpoints partnering with the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to a spokesperson from the task force.

The first checkpoint will occur in Harrison Township, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., near the 4600 block of North Main Street (SR-48).

The second checkpoint will occur in Dayton, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road.

The task force aims to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related crashes, injuries, and deaths in Dayton and Montgomery County, the spokesperson said.

OSHP Wapakoneta Post will also conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Auglaize County.

This checkpoint will take place on County Road 25A from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Based on provisional data there were 11,324 OVI-related crashes in which 672 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lieutenant Westerfield, commander of the Wapakoneta Post said.

Last year, there were 15,273 OVI arrests made by law enforcement in Ohio, an OSHP spokesperson said.

