Multi-family home has two-alarm fire in Piqua

PIQUA — A fire at a multi-family, two-story home in Piqua broke out Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., according to Officer Alexander of the Piqua Police Department.

Piqua Fire Department was dispatched to 316 Caldwell Street on a two-alarm fire.

According to Miami County Dispatch, the Piqua Fire Department asked for additional assistance.

The residents inside the structure evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported, according to Officer Alexander.

The home quickly became engulfed in smoke and firefighters are still working to put it out.

According to Miami County Dispatch, High Street has been partially shut down so firefighters can use another fire hydrant.

