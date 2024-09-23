Much-needed rain brings risk for severe storms; What you can expect

MIAMI VALLEY — Much-needed rain brings the risk of severe storms throughout the Miami Valley on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7′s Ryan Marando will break down the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Miami Valley is level 1 out of 5 for severe storms Tuesday afternoon, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Monday Weather (WHIO)

Tuesday will see gusty thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Severe storm chances are low, but gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible, along with frequent lightning.

Monday Weather (WHIO)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]