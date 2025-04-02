Moving road closures expected as superload moves through Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers can expect delays as a “superload” moves through Greene County today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Engineer’s Office and the City of Fairborn said that Piqua Steel Company will move an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site at the 400 block of E. Xenia Drive to the AES substation site on Dayton Xenia Road.

Fairborn Police posted a map on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The transformer weighs over 369,000 pounds and is 145 feet long.

Police will escort it on the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Drive

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Road

South Trebein Road to Dayton Xenia Road

Dayton Xenia Road to substation

There will be a moving road closure starting at 9 a.m.

“Due to its height, it is anticipated the load will take 6-8 hours to reach the AES site, weather and equipment permitting,” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group