Motorcyclist flown to hospital after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person is seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Clay Township on Monday.

>> Vandalia-Butler Schools sues city, claims decades of tax funding wasn’t distributed correctly

Before 6 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics were dispatched to Arlington Road and Baltimore Phillipsburg Pike on reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

An OSHP commander on scene said the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by CareFlight.

News Center 7 is working to learn how this crash happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group