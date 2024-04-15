Vandalia-Butler Schools sues city, claims decades of tax funding wasn’t distributed correctly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City School District has filed a lawsuit against the City of Vandalia seeking up to 30 years of funding the district said it’s never received but was entitled to.

The lawsuit follows the school district’s “lengthy pursuit” of fair funding.

The district sued the city due to “breaches of revenue sharing related to tax abated properties,” the spokesperson said.

The lawsuit cites part of the Ohio Revised Code that outlines how certain tax revenue to the city should be allocated to the school district. The district spokesperson said the City of Vandalia has been delinquent in providing this funding for up to 30 years.

“In the absence of a negotiated revenue sharing agreement, the City of Vandalia is required to compensate the school district and distribute a portion of the tax revenue in an amount equal to fifty percent of the difference between the amount of taxes levied and collected by the municipal corporation on the incomes of new employees in the calendar year ending on the day the payment is required to be made, and the amount of any infrastructure costs incurred in that calendar year.”

The district has claimed they have suffered a “financial burden” without this funding. The lawsuit seeks to have it restored.

“We want to be good partners and support economic development in our area, but we also cannot stand by idly while the City of Vandalia neglects its responsibilities to our students, staff, and community. We regret legal action has become necessary, but after several failed attempts to solve the matter amicably, we have no other choice. Our priority is to ensure that our students receive the education they deserve, and we will work to secure the resources needed to fulfill this commitment,” Board President Holly Herbst said.

“The District has attempted to resolve this issue amicably with the City for most of this school year and has not reached what the District believes is a fair agreement. The City has stated it will not engage in further negotiation. Consequently, the District has made a very difficult decision to file a lawsuit against the City of Vandalia over these financial matters. Please see the following press release with more details,” Vandalia-Butler City School District Superintendent Rob O’Leary said.

