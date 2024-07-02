Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A 41-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fairborn Friday night, according to a Fairborn Police Department crash report.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., Fairborn police and medics were dispatched to the 300 block of N Broad Street, SR-235, on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Just before the crash, Justin Detty, 41, of Quincy, was driving a 1957 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on SR-235, according to the crash report.

Detty failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and crashed into a pole.

The crash report indicates that Detty was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

Medics transported Detty to Miami Valley Hospital South, where he died from his injuries, according to the crash report.

Fairborn police believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

