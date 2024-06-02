Motorcyclist dead, passenger hurt after crash in Ohio

DELAWARE COUNTY — A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger is hurt after a crash in Ohio Saturday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

>> ‘We will bring those responsible to justice;’ Akron mayor speaks out following deadly mass shooting

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Filiz Lane in Delaware County.

At the time of the crash, Seth Christie, 50, was driving a Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle north on Filiz Lane, WBNS-10 reported.

Christie drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a culvert, according to state troopers.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

>> Registered sex offender sentenced to prison after pleading to 30 child-porn related charges

The passenger was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, WBNS-10 reported.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group