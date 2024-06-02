Registered sex offender sentenced to prison after pleading to 30 child-porn related charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man is going to prison after pleading guilty to more than two dozen child pornography-related charges.

Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, of Piqua, was sentenced last week to 7-10.5 years in prison, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records. He was credited 128 days for jail time served prior to his sentencing.

Satterwhite’s sentencing came a month after he pleaded guilty to 30 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Piqua Police got an alert regarding Satterwhite from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Satterwhite, who was already a registered sex offender at the time, was accused of knowingly having several videos on his cell phone and tablet of young children performing sex acts.





