Mother shares her story after son overdoses on cocaine laced with Fentanyl

BEAVERCREEK — A mother in Greene County is raising awareness about the deadly impact of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose.

Christina Daley’s son died from a fentanyl overdose when the cocaine he used was laced with the potent opioid. In response, Daley has put up a billboard in Dayton featuring local overdose victims to highlight the crisis.

“Blake… he was a funny kid. He was everybody’s friend,” said Daley, reflecting on her son.

Brian McNeal, a Public Information Officer for the DEA, noted that overdose numbers in the U.S. are declining, but the crisis remains significant.

Daley’s efforts to raise awareness include sharing her son’s story at local rehab centers and drug awareness events. She hopes that by speaking out, she can prevent other families from experiencing the same tragedy.

The DEA emphasizes the danger of fentanyl, noting that as little as two milligrams—an amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil—can be lethal. Drug trafficking organizations often mix fentanyl with other substances like cocaine or methamphetamine to increase profits, which can lead to accidental overdoses.

Despite a decline in overall overdose numbers, the DEA reports that the United States still faces a significant crisis, with over 100,000 overdose deaths annually.

Daley continues to advocate for drug awareness, hoping her son’s story will serve as a warning to others. Her message to parents is clear: talk to your kids before it’s too late.

