Mother out thousands after thieves steal her locked car, crash it

MIAMISBURG — A mother is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke into her car.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, thieves drove Kaitlin Pigg’s car from her home in Miamisburg to Dayton and left it behind an abandoned building.

While she is happy to see her car again, she got upset when she noticed the damage.

Her front end is busted, plates are missing, the rearview mirror is ripped away and the ignition is torn up.

“This could have been worse, right? My car could be completely gone,” she said.

She said she’s the most upset about her children’s things that were taken.

“My car seats for my girls and then their toys,” Pigg said. “My 5-year-old’s really upset about her jelly shoes.”

They also took her son’s baseball gear.

“A rolling Easton bag. Pretty expensive. A new batting helmet, his bat, his fielding glove and all of his catcher’s equipment,” Pigg said.

She had to scrap together equipment so he could play Monday night.

Between fixing her car and replacing her kids’ things, it will cost her.

Pigg saw surveillance of the three young men she believes stole her car.

“This isn’t something that you should never do,” she said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.













