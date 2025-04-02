Mother formally charged years after dead infant found in garbage truck

MADISON COUNTY — A mother has been formally charged nearly two years after the body of her infant was found in a garbage truck.

Anuradha Manukonda was charged with one count of gross abuse of a corpse — a felony of the fifth degree, according to CBS-affiliate WBNS.

News Center 7 previously reported that the baby, who police previously named “Madison Baby Doe,” was found in the back of a garbage truck in June 2023.

The baby suffered multiple fractures and lacerations throughout her body, according to the autopsy report done by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Manukonda was interviewed and identified as a suspect.

Police said she did not live within Plain or Madison County, where the baby was found.

Manukonda will be arraigned at Madison County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.

