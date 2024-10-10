Mother charged with obstructing police from investigating her son in deadly drive-by shooting

DAYTON — A local mother is facing charges after allegedly keeping investigators away from her son, who they say was connected to a drive-by shooting.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there as the mother made her court appearance on Thursday. He’ll take you inside the courtroom tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Raneisha Newberry, 32, was indicted last week on two counts of obstruction of justice and appeared in court today.

Documents first filed in Dayton Municipal Court make it clear that Dayton Police detectives believe her son is one of several people involved in the deadly drive-by shooting that killed Jarrick Davidson last month. It’s not clear if her son has been officially charged in connection to the shooting.

