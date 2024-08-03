Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

ENON — Recent mosquito samples have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Clark County.

The Clark County Combined Health District said they were notified that mosquitos had tested positive for West Nile Virus in Enon.

In response, the health department said it will be spraying in the area of Houck Meadows and Indian Valley Estates the week of Aug. 5 if weather allows.

Spraying will take place no earlier than 9:00 pm and will be completed before midnight.

If any residents wish to opt out of the spraying, they can contact the health department at environmental@ccchd.com.





