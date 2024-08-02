Adult-use marijuana sales will begin next week across Ohio

OHIO — Adult-use marijuana sales will begin across Ohio next week, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Cannabis Coalition (OHCANN).

Ohioans over the age of 21 will be able to purchase adult-use marijuana products at participating state-licensed dispensaries as early as August 6.

>>RELATED: Miami Valley dispensary part of select few approved to grow recreational pot

“I can’t emphasize enough the work that OHCANN members alongside DCC have put in to bring us to this day. We are stepping into a new future for Ohio where citizens will have access to safe products and communities will feel the benefits of this growing industry through tax revenue and job opportunities,” OHCANN spokesperson Tom Haren said.

A spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Commerce confirmed that some adult-use marijuana sales will begin Tuesday.

Some dispensaries may need additional time to prepare for the influx of customers, the OHCANN spokesperson said.

Customers should make sure their licensed dispensary is approved for adult-use sales before showing up.

>>RELATED: Ohio voters pass measure to legalize recreational marijuana

Pure Ohio Wellness Chief Operating Officer Tracey McMillin told News Center 7 that they will be open for adult-use marijuana sales on August 8 at 10 a.m.

News Center 7 is working to learn what other area dispensaries will start selling adult-use marijuana next week.

The Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson said the Division of Cannabis Control will update this map to show what dispensaries will sell adult-use marijuana.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group