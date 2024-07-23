Miami Valley dispensary part of select few approved to grow recreational pot

SPRINGFIELD — We are one step closer to the first day of recreational marijuana in Ohio.

A cannabis growth facility in the Miami Valley was recently approved to grow recreational cannabis.

Pure Ohio Wellness in Springfield is now one of four dispensaries in Ohio to be approved for recreational marijuana growth.

They said they’re now waiting for the go-ahead to begin sales.

“Now it’s a wait and see for when the certification of Operation will be issued from the Division of Cannabis Control,” Tracey McMillin, COO of Pure Ohio Wellness said.

McMillin said the deadline to issue that certificate is Sept. 7. She added Pure Ohio Wellness is ready to begin sales as soon as it’s issued.

With only four Ohio dispensaries approved, customers will have limited options once sales begin.

McMillin said they are already preparing for what they think will be a busy start.

She said they will have extra staff to help manage long lines and self-serve kiosks that serve as an express line.

McMillin said Pure Ohio Wellness is proud to be one of the first approved in the state.









