Smoke shops, dispensaries can now apply for a license to sell recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD — Smoke shops and dispensaries can apply for their license to sell recreational marijuana beginning today [June 7] as Ohio continues to prepare for such sales.

Winning an application will mean bringing in money, even more for dispensaries already working with medical patients.

Applications from medical permit holders will get first attention, by state statute. There are about 20 dispensaries in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark and Miami counties. One of those is Terrasana Cannabis Co., an Ohio-based medical marijuana company, which is seeking to become a dual-licensed dispensary.

“We’re really excited to be able to serve just an entirely new group of individuals while still serving our medical patients,” Nikki Stanley, marketing director for Terrasana, which has locations in Springfield, Columbus, Cleveland and Fremont.

Stanley said Terrasana thinks marijuana prices are going to increase because of demand and because discounts will be going away.

Medical patients will receive priority at Terrasana, she said, advising recreational consumers to preorder online if they know what they want and are familiar with the product they want.

Springfield resident Steve Marshall said licensing smoke shops and dispensaries to sell for recreational use is like alcohol consumption: “You have to dring responsibly, so you have to smoke responsibly.”

Marshall said surely there will be more money to be made, but allows that concerns are ever present.

“I can understand parents concerned about that, but you know, kids are going to young people going to do what they’re going to do,” he said.

One big concern is the continuing sale of unregulated products such as Delta 8, state Division of Cannabis Control spokesperson Jamie Crawford said: “As the division prepares to introduce products that have met its highest standards of testing and safety, all of which will carry the DCC seal, we must ensure dangerous, unregulated products such as Delta-8 are removed from circulation.”

Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. Delta-8 THC is one of over 100 cannabinoids produced naturally by the cannabis plant. Delta-8 THC products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safe use in any context and may be marketed in ways that put the public health at risk and should especially be kept out of the reach of children and pets, according to the U.S. Food & Drug administration.

There is no specific date set for locations to sell recreationally, Crawford said, noting the department is reviewing applications, performing inspections of facilities and approving those applications roughly in the order that they have been received.

“Our focus has been to make dual use applications available to medical permit holders by today [June 7] as stated in the voter-approved initiated statute – as for what happens after that, it is too early to say how quickly dual-use permits will be turned around,” Crawford said.

It will be up to the retailer based on staffing, stock and other considerations as to which day they will begin sales.

The last day to approve a dual application will be Sept. 7, according to the DCC.









