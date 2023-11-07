Issue 2: Voters to decide on recreational marijuana legalization

DAYTON — Voters will choose whether to pass or reject Issue 2 on Tuesday.

Issue 2, if passed, would allow Ohioans age 21 and older to possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana in any form except extract and 15 grams of extract.

It would also enact a 10 percent tax on those sales.

A “no” vote opposes the initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio.

Opponents of Issue 2, which include Gov. Mike DeWine, worry about the impact the measure will have on safety.

“The number of auto fatalities will go up. The number of crashes will go up, the number of people who are driving under the influence of marijuana will go up,” DeWine said.

The legalization of marijuana could also impact those trying to purchase firearms.

“If somebody comes into the store, and they have an order of marijuana or alcohol on them at all, there’s no sale,” Kelly Foster owner of 1776 Firearms & Supplies said.

Those for issue 2 say it could help expand dispensary and medical marijuana businesses.

Joe Chek is the owner of Cresco Labs Facility in Greene County, a medical marijuana facility.

“We know that the market is going to grow by, you know, sheer number of people that can legally purchase and consume cannabis. Right now, there’s a relatively limited number of medical patients in the state,” Chek said.

Others believe it will also help decriminalize Marijuana and treat it more like alcohol.

“It is still far too easy for somebody to have their life upended by even a small, minor interaction with the criminal justice system as a result of one marijuana citation, arrest, or conviction,” Tom Heron with the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol said.

Much like when sports gambling became legal in Ohio, if Issue 2 passes because of the state regulatory mechanism that would have to be put in place to get the market off the ground.

It would likely take a few months before we see the first recreational marijuana sales in Ohio.

