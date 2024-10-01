Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus at Montgomery County park

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes at a park in Montgomery County, according to Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health.

The mosquitoes were found in traps set up at Oak Grove Park in Washington Township.

Public Health crews will spray Duet, a mosquito control product, within Oak Grove Park, on 1790 E Social Row., on Thursday at dusk.

The exact time of spraying is weather dependent and signs will be placed in the area.

Public Health said there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in the county this year.

For more information, call (937) 225-4362

