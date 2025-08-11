Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus; City to spray at local parks

KETTERING — A city in Montgomery County will be spraying for mosquitoes after some tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The City of Kettering has announced that spraying will take place at Southdale Park and Oak Park on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at dawn.

The spraying is part of a proactive effort to reduce mosquito populations and minimize the risk of disease transmission.

The Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County mosquito control program recently detected mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus in traps set in the Kettering area.

It is not uncommon for mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus, according to public health.

The city said it will be using Duet, a mosquito control product evaluated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA has determined that using Duet according to label guidelines does not pose a significant risk to people or animals.

After spraying, the mist will dissipate within 5 to 30 minutes, depending on weather conditions. The spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

The city said it will not spray within 20 feet of residential properties.

There are several ways people can protect themself and eliminate mosquito breeding sites:

Dump standing water

Maintain water features, including swimming pools

Use mosquito repellents

Protect yourself by dressing in lightweight, light-colored long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and avoiding shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting

For more information about West Nile Virus, residents can contact Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County or visit their website.

