Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Dayton

DAYTON — Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes after a sample tested positive for West Nile Virus in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The mosquito control program detected mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in traps set in Dayton, prompting the scheduled spraying to reduce the mosquito population.

TRENDING STORIES:

The spraying will take place in several neighborhoods on Aug. 27, including Waymire Ave, Walnut Hills Park, and Valleycrest Landfill, weather permitting, at dusk.

Public Health will use Duet, an EPA-evaluated adulticide, which is considered safe for use in residential areas and does not pose a significant risk to people or animals when used according to guidelines.

Residents are advised that the mist from the spray will dissipate within five-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions, and it is safe for people and pets to be outdoors during the spraying.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2025, although there were two cases in 2023.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus in Dayton in July.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, and it is most commonly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

To protect against mosquito bites, residents are encouraged to use EPA-approved mosquito repellent containing DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group