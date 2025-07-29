Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in two Montgomery Co. cities; spraying scheduled

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes after samples from two cities tested positive for West Nile Virus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Public Health’s mosquito control program detected mosquitoes that have tested positive for the virus in traps set in Dayton and Vandalia.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Montgomery County.

TRENDING STORIES:

In response, Public Health announced that they’ll spray in Vandalia on July 30 and Dayton on July 31. They’ll be spraying Duet, an adulticide mosquito control product.

In Vandalia, they’ll be spraying the area of the Vandalia Recreation Center and Helke Elementary.

Spraying in Dayton will happen in the area of Highland Park and Belmont Park.

Both spraying operations will happen at dusk.

Public Health advises people living in the area of the spraying areas of the following:

People and pets may be outdoors.

The mist will dissipate within 5-30 minutes, depending on weather conditions.

The Duet spray is not corrosive and does not stain.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group