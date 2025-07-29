Dinosaur riding scooter spotted at local gas station

CLARK COUNTY — A gas station in Clark County had a prehistoric visitor early Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Clark County deputies responded to a Dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on South Dayton-Lakeview Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Another Miami Valley city bans sale of adult-use marijuana
- 5-gallon container of white paint dropped on local roadway; driver cited
- Area woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting at man
Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark confirmed that a person wearing an inflatable Dinosaur costume was spotted riding a scooter at the gas station.
“The great thing about Clark County is we get off-the-wall stuff like this,” Clark said. “Yes. We did have a dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on S Dayton-Lakeview this morning, and he was indeed riding a scooter.”
A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a person in a green inflatable dinosaur costume on a scooter outside the speedway.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group