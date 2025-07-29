Local

Dinosaur riding scooter spotted at local gas station

By WHIO Staff
Dinosaur On Scooter Clark County Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)
CLARK COUNTY — A gas station in Clark County had a prehistoric visitor early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Clark County deputies responded to a Dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on South Dayton-Lakeview Road.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark confirmed that a person wearing an inflatable Dinosaur costume was spotted riding a scooter at the gas station.

“The great thing about Clark County is we get off-the-wall stuff like this,” Clark said. “Yes. We did have a dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on S Dayton-Lakeview this morning, and he was indeed riding a scooter.”

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a person in a green inflatable dinosaur costume on a scooter outside the speedway.

