Dinosaur riding scooter spotted at local gas station

CLARK COUNTY — A gas station in Clark County had a prehistoric visitor early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Clark County deputies responded to a Dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on South Dayton-Lakeview Road.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark confirmed that a person wearing an inflatable Dinosaur costume was spotted riding a scooter at the gas station.

“The great thing about Clark County is we get off-the-wall stuff like this,” Clark said. “Yes. We did have a dinosaur sighting at the Speedway on S Dayton-Lakeview this morning, and he was indeed riding a scooter.”

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a person in a green inflatable dinosaur costume on a scooter outside the speedway.

Dinosaur On Scooter Clark County Photo provided by the Clark County Sheriff's Office. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

