Another Miami Valley city bans sale of adult-use marijuana

BELLBROOK — Another city in the Miami Valley decided to ban the sale of adult-use marijuana.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the City of Bellbrook allowed community members to share their opinions on the potential ban during their city council meeting Monday night.

“If you care to speak, please step forward now,“ Bellbrook Mayor Mike Schweller said.

After no one stood up, Mayor Schweller declared the public hearing closed.

Although adult-use marijuana has been legal in Ohio for more than a year, it’s still an uncomfortable topic for many.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson tried talking with people who live in Bellbrook, but no one wanted to share their opinions on camera.

Off camera, some people said they couldn’t share their opinions becuase of their job, or they don’t care if sales are banned becuase they don’t use marijuana.

Bellbrook City Council recently introduced the ordinance to propose a ban on all adult-use marijuana sales as the city’s temporary moratorium was set to expire.

At Monday’s meeting, Bellbrook City Manager Rob Schommer said it appears to be in the best interest of the community to make that stance permanent.

“The primary things, especially when we recently spoke to some of the advocacy groups for recreational marijuana, facilities, and sales, and we exchanged some good information in doing so, is the fact that the City of Bellbrook is small,” Schommer said.

He said the city is primarily a bedroom community, with little retail space.

“To make sure what limited retail space that there is, that it is in advantage point to house those type of industries and services that benefits to most of the community rather than the niche, than the niche type of retail service,” Schommer added.

That’s on top of the city already having concerns about existing intoxicating substance facilities.

“The vape shops with non marijuana things, there have been some concerns and instances of concern here in the community as well,” Schommer said.

Bellbrook residents can still use and possess the legal amount of 2.5 ounces in any form except extract.

