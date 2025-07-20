Local city looking to ban recreational marijuana

BELLBROOK — Recreational marijuana businesses could soon be banned in another Miami Valley city.

Bellbrook City Council introduced an ordinance that proposes a ban on all recreational marijuana sales in the city.

This comes as the city’s temporary ban on these sales is about to expire.

Council members voted to hold a public hearing on the ordinance at their next meeting on July 28.

If the ban is enacted, people can still use and possess the legal amount of 2.5 ounces in any form except extract.

