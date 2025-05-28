More than $70 million to be spent on ‘long-planned’ highway interchange project

CENTERVILLE — More than $70 million is being spent on a highway interchange.

The I-675 interchange in Centerville will be converted to a diverging diamond interchange.

Judi Hucke has lived in the area for 40 years, she thinks the project is much needed.

Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis agrees because all the development in the city has increased traffic.

“With the infrastructure that’s essentially 50 years old. It’s problem time, where we figure out a solution to how best manage that traffic flow,” Davis said.

The five-phase project spans across parts of Centerville into Greene County.

Construction starts near Feedwire Road, moves through Wilmington Pike, and the I-675 exit ramps before finishing near Whipp Road.

Davis said the Ohio Department of Transportation decided on a diverged diamond interchange.

“Engineers and traffic engineers tell us this is the best way to manage the level of flow, the level of traffic that we have up at Cornerstone,” Davis said.

They need $75 million to start the project; the rest of the $60 million would be federally funded.

Hucke is wishing for one thing.

“I hope it works. I’ll have to see it,” she said.

The city hopes to have designs complete in 2026 and break ground in 2029.

It is expected to take about seven years to complete.

