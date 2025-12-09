More than 70 dead vultures found on fields at Ohio school; Wildlife officials give update

CLERMONT COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update after a strange and troubling sight in southern Ohio.

News Center 7 previously reported that dozens of dead vultures were found on the campus of a school.

Photos from the Pierce Township Fire Department in Clermont County show over 70 of the large birds scattered all over some sporting fields at St. Bernadette School.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed that two of the 72 birds tested were presumptively positive for bird flu.

Those positive test samples have been sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa for confirmation, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Pierce Township Trustee Allen Freeman said he worries about more bird deaths.

“You also have a lot of geese that are in this area as well. So, all of those are flock animals, and they can be spreading this to countless areas inside Clermont County … and we would have no idea,” Freeman said. “There are a number of people very close by that have cattle operations, and it has been known that bird flu can jump to cattle.”

ODNR crews cleaned up eight more dead vultures at the school on Sunday.

We will continue to follow this story.

