Several cows killed in barn fires at Auglaize County dairy farm

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Several cows were killed after two barns caught fire at a dairy farm in Auglaize County over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:05 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 6, the Buckland Fire Department was dispatched to the 15000 block of Fox Ranch Road in Wapakonet on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, crews found two barns on fire. One barn was fully engulfed in flames, while the other was about 50% involved, according to the fire department.

Crews took an offensive attack to attempt to stop the fire and protect several exposed buildings. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

An excavator and bulldozer were called to the scene to assist with removing metal and hay from the burnt buildings in order to contain the fire.

The property was a large dairy operation, according to the fire department.

Several herds of cattle died in the fire, but it is unclear how many.

Multiple departments responded as mutual aid, including Auglaize County Cert team, Wapakoneta Fire, Botkins Fire, Wayne Township Fire, St. Mary’s Township Fire, New Knoxville Fire, New Bremen Fire, St. John’s Fire, Uniopolis Fire, Minster Fire, and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews operated on the scene until shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group