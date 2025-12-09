Local taco restaurant announces sudden closure

SPRINGFIELD — A taco restaurant in Springfield announced its sudden closure.
The owner of Krazy Taco 937 made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.
The restaurant is located at 229 N Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
“I want to thank the staff, past and current, for going down this path with me. I’m very proud of what we accomplished. To our customers: thank you for showing up, cheering us on, and giving this place a soul. Your support meant more than you know,” the post read.
It is unclear why the restaurant suddenly closed.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
