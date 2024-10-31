More than 500 jack-o’-lanterns help get people into Halloween spirit

LEXINGTON, KY — A university has gotten into the Halloween spirit with what they call, “Pumpkinmania.”

Over 500 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at Transylvania University in Kentucky, according to the Associated Press.

The university invites students and people from Lexington to carve pumpkins and they are put on display on the steps of Transylvania University’s Old Morrison Building.

The carving event happened on Oct. 27 and the university posted pictures on social media.

The jack-o-lanterns are on display until Friday morning when they will be collected as feed for livestock.

