Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing over $4,200 from Beavercreek market

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help police ID a pair of suspects?
Beavercreek Police are looking for two women accused of stealing over $4,200 worth of merchandise from Fresh Thyme Market, according to a police spokesperson.
The department also posted the suspects’ photos on social media.
If anyone can ID either suspect, please contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, ext. 152 or send an email.
You may remain anonymous.
