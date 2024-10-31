Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing over $4,200 from Beavercreek market

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help police ID a pair of suspects?

Beavercreek Police are looking for two women accused of stealing over $4,200 worth of merchandise from Fresh Thyme Market, according to a police spokesperson.

The department also posted the suspects’ photos on social media.

If anyone can ID either suspect, please contact Officer Hawley at (937) 426-1225, ext. 152 or send an email.

You may remain anonymous.

Beavercreek Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

