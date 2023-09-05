More than 400 proposed houses coming to Xenia

XENIA — In Greene County, there’s a proposal to build more than 430 new homes on the east side of Xenia.

The Highland Greene subdivision would be over almost 190 acres north of U.S. 42 and west of Stevenson Road.

There’s growing demand for housing in Xenia, especially with Honda’s new electric battery plant going in, at Fayette County.

“The developer said those detached single-family homes would start in the 300s. Then the townhome piece of it, those would start less than that like in the mid-200s,” Xenia City Planner Brian Forschner said.

Crews could start building the new homes next year.

The preliminary timeline will take five years before people can move in.

There will be a public hearing the the plan next week.









