More OVI checkpoints expected for drivers rest of year

ENGLEWOOD — Drivers can expect to see more law enforcement officers on the road.

The Montgomery County OVI Task Force spoke Wednesday at a news conference about upcoming sobriety checkpoints for the rest of the year.

State troopers say there are around 60 deadly crashes every year.

Of those, nearly half are from drivers impaired or not wearing a seat belt.

“Our goal over the next few months is to really drive down these numbers,” said Sgt. Dallas Root, OSHP Dayton Post. “And last year, we had an uptick in OVI-related crashes.

The task force got a $250,000 grant for these checkpoints.

Funding for this will run through next September.

Mont Cty OVI Task Force Presser Photo from: Nick Dieringer

