Camper hauled by pickup truck overturns on U.S. 35 in Xenia

XENIA, Greene County — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said part of U.S. 35 in Greene County will be closed for several hours so crews can clean up this wreck.

>>I-TEAM: Ohio congressman presses Social Security Administration on overpayment numbers

A pickup truck hauling a camper ended up off the highway with the camper overturned.

This happened in the westbound lanes in Xenia Township between Bickett Road and Home Avenue.

One lane is open allowing traffic to pass through.

News Center 7 is working to find out if anyone is hurt and how this crash happened.

US 35 pickup, camper overturned US 35 pickup, camper overturned (WHIO)





©2023 Cox Media Group