More details, venues revealed for 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — The world will be coming to Dayton next Memorial Day as the NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its meetings.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner said the group that makes the rules for the Military Defense Assliance will bring 1,000 people from across the globe to Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Turner revealed the international win for Dayton in May but unveiled more details about where the events will be held and who some of the local partners will be.

He said that the NATO group would come to Dayton almost exactly 20 years after the Dayton Peace Agreement ended a bloody war and provided peace in the Balkans.

Turner pointed out that since that agreement, more than a billion dollars have been invested in Downtown Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said the construction of a new fountain on the city’s Courthouse Square is a sign that Dayton is continuing to revitalize and put its best foot forward.

The NATO assembly will likely bring 300 delegates and 1,000 people in all.

Sessions are already planned for Schuster Center and other Dayton Live locations.

“We saw this as an opportunity to fulfill our mission to serve and strengthen this community while showcasing our extraordinary facilities,” Gabriel Van Aalst, president and CEO of Dayton Live said.

Another partner onboard is CareSource.

“I never in my wildest imagination, thought that we were going to be able to be part of something so cool and frankly very, very historic,” Erhardt Preitauer, CareSource president and CEO said.

Turner admits that some of downtown will be blocked off and security will be tight but partners are already in place so not all the burden is on the city and county.

“The State and US State Department are also assisting. The governor has made his commitment to helping us pull this off,” Turner said.

The current plan is all events will be downtown but a final send-off session will likely be held at the National Museum of the US Air Force.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



