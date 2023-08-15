Montogomery County court awarded grant to increase security

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Common Pleas Court was been awarded a grant to help make their courtrooms safer.

The court was awarded $47, 585 by the Supreme Court of Ohio, according to a media release.

The grant money will be used to replace the X-ray machine used by the probation services department at the Reibold Building on West 4th Street.

The machine screens around 700 people a day and is more than a decade old, the court said.

The Supreme Court is awarding a total of $2.9 million to 42 local courts for technology systems or upgrades.





