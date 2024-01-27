Montgomery County names its ‘No. 1 Dog’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Auditor has named 2024′s No. 1 dog.

The county auditor presented 8-year-old “Manchu” with this year’s No. 1 dog license.

Manchu also earned the title in 2022.

>> Photos: Yelp names Top 100 US Restaurants for 2024

His owners said he loves to greet human and animal visitors at his family’s horse farm.

The auditor’s office said the yearly event is a good reminder to get your dog’s license.

The deadline to renew is Jan. 31.

The fee for spayed or neutered dogs is $20 and $24 for unaltered dogs.





©2024 Cox Media Group