Montgomery County man celebrates reunion with rescuers after cardiac arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County community recently celebrated the reunion of Kim McCullah with an off-duty nurse and seven first responders who helped him survive a cardiac arrest on April 14.

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McCullah overcame initial survival odds as low as 10% thanks to their quick actions.

He went into cardiac arrest while driving home on April 14, causing him to go off center and crash.

Sarah Groh, a nurse who performs CPR yearly, quickly intervened and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

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Her immediate assistance helped raise McCullah’s estimated survival rate to 13%, according to Premier Health.

“You honestly just never know when you’re going to be in a situation like that, but it feels really good to know that there was a good outcome from it,” Groh said.

McCullah expressed immense gratitude for his life.

“I’m just very fortunate and I’m happy to be here,” McCullah said. “I’m sure my grandkids and my kids are happy that I’m here.”

Three police officers and four firefighters from Brookville Fire and Clay Township Police also provided critical assistance in the “chain of survival.”

McCullah emphasized the importance of their roles in the community.

“It is very important that everybody support the fire station, the EMT, the police station, all of that,” McCullah said. “Without them, a lot of people wouldn’t be here, not just me, but the community.”

He regards Groh as a lifelong hero.

“She’s gonna be my hero forever,” McCullah stated.

He now believes he has a continued purpose in life.

“I think the good Lord still has something here for me to do,” McCullah said. “And I hope to be able to achieve that for him, whatever it is.”

McCullah and Groh’s experience serves as an example of how a few hours of training can save a life.