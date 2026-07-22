Central State University faculty face cuts under new funding requirements

GREENE COUNTY — Some college professors will not be back in front of students this fall.

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This is connected to lawmakers’ decisions requiring colleges and universities to eliminate certain departments and programs.

This upcoming fall semester will be different for students in the Communications and Visual Arts Department at Central State University.

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At least 16 professors will not be returning to campus.

One of the professors talked to News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins about the change.

She said some students are looking into transferring because of the cuts.

Senate Bill 1 wants updated funding requirements for colleges and universities across Ohio.

One of those requirements eliminates majors and programs that have low enrollment.

Meaning small departments that have fewer than 15 graduates every three years must be eliminated at Central State University.

The Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts is one of many smaller departments eliminated due to low enrollment.

But former Central State University Associate Professor Erin Smith-Glenn said these small departments gave students the individual attention to grow.

“Our numbers are always we always have the lowest number of students in the program because It’s a specialty program, just like with music. Just like with creative writing, or if the school offered it, just like with dance or theater programs, you know, there’s usually low numbers so that you could deal with the one-on-one training that’s necessary in order for people to excel in that program, you know, it’s a specialty program,” Central State University Former Associate Professor Erin Smith-Glenn said.

The termination letter to professors stated that the cuts complied with Senate Bill 1.

News Center 7 reached out to Central State University for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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