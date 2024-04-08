Montgomery County activates ‘Emergency Operation Center’ amid eclipse

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County has activated its Emergency Operations Center amid Monday’s solar eclipse.

The center will be manned by personnel from public works, engineering, fire and EMS, and health and medical, and others.

The county said this was activated as a precautionary measure due to the amount of visitors in the county.

Crews are prepared to handle any issues that come up during the eclipse — including problems with water and sewer services.

The EOC has a hotline for those who encounter issues associated with the eclipse at 937-496-6911.





