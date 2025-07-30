Montgomery Co. redirects funds to support The Foodbank amid potential federal, state budget cutbacks

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners has canceled the 2025 Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) Fall Funding Cycle due to federal and state budget uncertainty, reallocating $1 million to The Foodbank, Inc. to combat hunger in the county.

The decision comes as the county faces potential impacts on local funding from ongoing budget uncertainties at both the federal and state levels.

By redirecting funds to The Foodbank, Inc., the commissioners aim to address immediate community needs related to food insecurity.

“We feel like this is a time to address one of our greatest community needs,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “The Foodbank, Inc. serves people with food insecurity, both through pantry support and direct customer support. It is critical that this organization receive funding now for the people who need it most.”

The Foodbank, Inc. has been a cornerstone of hunger relief efforts in Montgomery County for over 40 years. It collaborates with more than 110 local partners, including food pantries, community kitchens, and shelters, to distribute food to those in need.

Additional details about the county’s support for The Foodbank, Inc., will be shared in the weeks ahead, as the commissioners work to ensure that the reallocated funds effectively address the community’s needs.

