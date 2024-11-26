‘Momentum is really rolling;’ City officials name potential station for Amtrak expansion

DAYTON — Amtrak trains could start picking up passengers from Dayton and taking them to cities across the state.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, city officials determined the old Dayton Union Station along W. Sixth Street is an ideal spot for a passenger train station.

The Federal Railroad Administration is working to fit Dayton into the 3C+D corridor. This corridor goes through Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the 3C corridor hasn’t been used for passenger rail since the early 1970s.

“What you get to see then, Dayton would be connected, yes to the major cities within Ohio. They will be connected to the network that could get you to Detroit, DC,” All Aboard Ohio spokesperson Mitch Radakovich said.

All Aboard Ohio is one of many groups trying to get Amtrak trains to make stops in Dayton.

“We’re super excited to see the momentum is really rolling now in the 2020s in Dayton,” Radakovich said.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton’s city planner to learn why the old Union Station is the best spot.

“Eventually you’ll see things like, we call it, transit-oriented development. Where if there’s lots around the station, that right now is under-utilized, you might see new buildings being built there where people living in apartments or small businesses operate,” Radakovich said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an infrastructure bill was signed into law in Nov. 2021, putting $66.6 billion into the Amtrak investment.

The Federal Railroad Administration will decide which routes to develop next year.

